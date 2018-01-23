Letter: Don’t skew a column toward liberal viewpoint that purports balance

This is an interesting article ("Marriage of political parties brings balance," Gus Nicholson, Friday, Jan. 19). It purports that a balanced system is the ideal and should be sought after. At the same time, it leans totally against the conservative viewpoint.

If you are going to advocate a dual debate system, don't skew the article to the liberal thinking. You are totally negating the purpose.

Robert J. Graff

Highland Beach, Florida