Letter: Don’t worry about Lindsey Vonn; downhill ski racers eat pressure for breakfast

Poor Richard: Shame on you for trying to shame Lindsey Vonn.

The Olympics — and all of sports, for that matter — are not what they used to be. But you make it sound like they just became political. Have you forgotten Jesse Owens and the Nazi Olympics of 1936? Tommy Smith and John Carlos raising black power salutes in 1968? And now on the front page of the sports section, with Kaepernick and countless other pros taking a knee?

Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with her politics, kudos to Lindsey for taking a stand. Successful athletes have never become what they are by playing it safe.

Pressure? In a game where you can die during training exercises, downhill ski racers eat it for breakfast and thrive on it atop the medals podium.

Mikaela Shiffrin? She has shown her true grit bashing gates on her way to what may very well turn out to be an even more stellar career than Lindsey's. She can handle the press.

These ladies are blazing the trail started by Tamara McKinney in the '80s and blown wide open by Picabo Street in the '90s. They will be just fine in February.

Recommended Stories For You

And don't worry about those Trumpette snowflakes, either. They sure as hell can dish it out, and now that Judge Roy got beaned in Alabama and a little democratic success came in Virginia, they are getting to learn to take it.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Heri za Kwanzaa or bah humbug — let's all throw back a shot and do a little snow dance.

Stephen Connolly

Vail