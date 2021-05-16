Letter: Drop the sexism, Richard Carnes

This letter is in response to Richard Carnes’ recent column about his visit to the hospital. As a longtime member of the Vail Health Volunteer Corps and a recent surgical patient at this facility myself, I thank you for recognizing how fortunate we are to have this outstanding hospital in our small community.

However, I was stunned by your comment about waking up after your surgery to a “cute blond.” This is both sexist and demeaning to that staff member. Why couldn’t you have referred to her as kind or attentive? If it had been a male, would you have commented about his appearance?

These types of comments devalue the amazing professional qualities of the Vail Health staff that I have personally observed throughout the hospital for over 12 years.

Nancy Berg

Edwards