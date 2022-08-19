Letter: Dylan Roberts changed my voter status

For most of my eligible voting years, I was a registered Republican, primarily due to generational influences. However, I often voted across party lines because I misaligned socially. After meeting and working with State Rep. Dylan Roberts to pass House Bill (HB) 19-1183, which increases access to automatic external defibrillators, I officially changed my voter registration to independent.

The legislative process made me realize the importance of electing kind, passionate, honest, hard-working people. It’s remarkable what one individual can accomplish. For example, in his first four years in office, Rep. Roberts sponsored and passed an astounding 97 bills in his career, with 99% receiving bipartisan support — now that’s change!

Tragedy often helps identify life’s purpose. Dylan is a singular illustration of this effect. His experiences growing up middle-class in a rural Colorado resort community with a brother who had Type 1 diabetes and succumbed to the disease ignited his drive to help others.

Rep. Roberts and I connected over mutual adversities. Most recently, he believed in my vision — as a survivor of cardiac arrest — of statewide cardiac arrest data and increasing public awareness and sponsored HB22-1251, creating the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management — the boldest action taken by any state to address this preventable cause of death.

Rep. Roberts puts the people over politics to improve our well-being by reducing living costs and saving lives. He is compassionate, diligent, and a friend-to-all that has made and will continue to make meaningful contributions that benefit Coloradans.

We could not ask for a better candidate to continue representing and caring for our great state. Please join me in supporting Dylan Roberts for Colorado Senate District 8.

Lynn Blake

EagleVail