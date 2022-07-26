Letter: Dylan Roberts is the strong leader we need

From a young age, I have enjoyed hiking along Gore Creek, rafting on the Colorado River, and paddling in Sylvan Lake. Our beautiful scenery supports the economy and happiness of local citizens.

However, we must work to maintain our diverse environment for the benefit of our rivers, resources and residents. In this high mountain desert, water is as valuable as gold. Natural streams and rivers are crucial to us and the ecosystems they flow through.

Recently, however, Colorado has been as dry as a bone. Our home is being threatened by extreme droughts, making water availability and allocation a pressing issue. Wishing to make an impact and ensure the conservation of our mountain waters, I confidently turned to Rep. Dylan Roberts to ensure their safety.

Roberts has co-sponsored and passed bipartisan legislation such as HB20-1157 , which expands the time renewable water loans can be exercised. Water may be loaned to the Colorado water conservation board if used to preserve the local environment. He also co-sponsored and helped pass HB22-1151 , which encourages water consumption while increasing conservation through the replacement of unnecessary, non-irrigated turf with drought-tolerant plants.

Roberts has already taken action concerning climate change and pollution, as well. In HB19-1261 , he and other state legislators created statewide targets, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 26% by 2025. He has set green goals, implemented responsible rules, and provided outstanding opportunities.

As Margaret Mead reminded us, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” Even small communities like ours can have a profound impact, especially with strong leaders like Dylan Roberts. He has already proven that he is willing and prepared to take action to better our Rocky Mountain communities, which is why you can count on him when he runs this fall.

Sophie Weisberger

Eagle