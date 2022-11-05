Letter: Dylan Roberts’ record shows his Western Slope values

There was a recent letter to the editor about Western Slope Values, that asks whether the leadership in the State House, state Senate, and governor’s office done anything that has significantly bettered your life? Are you ready to reinstate a career politician? In particular, the writer is pointing at and arguing against Dylan Roberts, our state representative who is now running for state senator. Without going into a lot of my own words, you can read directly from Dylan Roberts’ website all that he’s done — bills that he’s authored, and others he’s worked on and currently working on. If you google his name, so much positive will come up. It would be exciting to see what he can do as a state senator. I think it’s so commendable when someone makes a career out of public service.

Our own research is so important, so read about what he’s doing currently for Colorado, and in particular western Colorado before you vote!

Dennie Moore

Edwards