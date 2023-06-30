Letter: E-bikes! Yikes!

Twice this week I was almost t-boned in my car by young children on e-bikes that I didn’t see coming. Once at City Market, the kid was flying up to the crossing, behind a bunch of bushes, and almost slammed into me. The second time at the Brush Creek pavilion crossing, he came out of nowhere behind another vehicle.

Why are children allowed to go flying down bike paths without any driver’s education? Parents, train your kids road etiquette, safety and rules!

P.S. Neither kid was wearing a helmet.

Linda Buckley

Eagle