Letter: Eagle citizens should be outraged

After reading in the Vail Daily that the newly created Eagle Valley Transportation Authority, which was approved by voters in the fall of 2022 and authorized a half-cent sales tax in order to fund free bus service throughout the valley, would be taking money from the town of Eagle but not providing the free bus services to the town the voters were led to believe they were voting for, I have one question for the Eagle County Board of Commissioners and the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority: What the hell?

I personally did not vote for this bill because the language seemed too vague, and I was in no hurry to hand over $15 million in public funds to some unknown individuals whose plans for spending said funds were not clearly defined. While I feel like I made the right decision, it’s a pity so many of my neighbors in Eagle didn’t see this initiative for what it is: a sham. The only redeeming part of this ballot initiative was the promise of free bus services, which is something that our downvalley community would benefit immensely from. Now you’re telling us that not only will the bus not be free, but it will be considerably more expensive as we’ll have to pay increased sales tax on top of the bus fare in order to subsidize free rides for neighboring towns and vacationers upvalley? Hell no.

Eagle Town Council member Geoffrey Grimmer said he worries about the potential of community members’ trust being lost, and he should be. Why should any of us trust our elected officials, especially our county commissioners, who just last year wrote and approved a deliberately misleading ballot question to give themselves more power, and are now attempting to pull the rug out from underneath the citizens of Eagle.

I refuse to accept “staffing shortages” as a reason why free bus services can’t be provided to those who voted for and are paying for said services. Raise wages, hire more people, that’s what the money’s for. Gimmer also references exploring “other ways” for the town to get its money’s worth such as a town circulator. Well, that may not be a bad thing for us to have, but it’s not what the people voted for. I would be disappointed if the council settled for anything less than the free bus services we were promised and I think the voters should hold you and your fellow council members accountable for that failure.

To our county commissioners, who are clearly emboldened by their latest victory deceiving the voters last fall: We do not want you wasting our money on high-profile projects like a 100-space RV park, or free buses for the rich. What we want is for you to represent our county with honesty, dignity and to work towards creating a sustainable future for our community. If the ballot measure we voted on was written in an open way that accurately reflects the situation we face now, as a Go-Fund-Me for neighboring towns, I’m confident the town of Eagle would have voted no.

Arthur Wessel

Eagle