Letter: Eagle County hoses property owners

Despite Gov. Polis’ plea that taxing authorities temporarily reduce mill levies to offset our assessor’s wild increases in property values, Eagle County government has chosen to maintain its mill levy and collect as much as 47% more in property taxes. This is according to the Vail Daily Dec. 20 article by Scott Miller. This is what we get for voting down Proposition HH in November. HH would have limited most taxing authorities’ budgets to inflation plus 4%.

Eagle County’s opportunity grab for more tax money is puzzling even though the county has more than $200 million in reserves. Let’s hope other taxing districts don’t follow Eagle County’s example of taxpayer abuse.

Dave Mott

Wolcott