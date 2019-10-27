Letter: Eagle County Housing Task Force clarification

As the chairmen of the volunteer Eagle County Housing Task Force, we would like to make an important clarification to our recent letter supporting the proposed Booth Heights housing and open space project in East Vail and before the Planning and Environmental Commission.

We listed the members of our task force that included Vail Town Councilman Greg Moffet. We want to emphasize that the inclusion of Councilman Moffet’s name was nothing more than an unfortunate clerical oversight.

Mr. Moffet, as a seasoned and dutiful member of Vail’s Town Council, purposefully did not attend any task force meetings where Triumph was present or did he share any discussions regarding the Booth Heights project with us. He left any meetings before Triumph Development arrived. Mr. Moffet purposefully was not part of any task force discussion in our task force’s determination to support the project.

Our apologies for any concerns that the unfortunate inclusion of Councilman Moffet’s to the Task Force’s letter has caused.



Michael Hazard and Robert Lipnick

Eagle County Housing Task Force