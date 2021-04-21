Letter: Eagle County needs you

Many of us have noticed the embarrassingly excessive quantiles of trash along the interstate throughout the county. This is not representative of who we are as a community.

We have the reputation of “getting the job done” and not depending on “government” or someone else to get things done for us. We’re a prideful Community of some 55,000 or so involved residents who can gather 700-1,000 community volunteers each year to get out and join their neighbors in cleaning up miles of roadways along U.S. Highway 6 and Interstate 70. For the past 20 years, we have produced the largest volunteer highway cleanup in the county. Unfortunately, we missed last year and our roadways are testimony to that.

On Saturday, May 1, we have the opportunity to get out and once again get the job done.

Get a team together with your neighbors and contact Eagle River Watershed Council to register at 970-827-5406 or go to ERWC.org . Eagle County needs your help.

Bob Moroney

Arrowhead