Letter: Eagle County Planning Commission seeking alternate member

If you have a passion for investing in our community, Eagle County has a perfect opportunity for you. The county’s Planning Commission currently needs a new alternate member. Planning Commissioners serve an important role in our community and help to shape the long-term development of Eagle County by providing recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners to consider when the board reviews land use applications, and by reviewing and adopting long-range planning documents, such as the Eagle County Comprehensive Plan and local area plans.

There is no strict qualification for serving, other than that you must be a county resident and registered voter. Consideration is given to applicants who have experience or education in planning, law, architecture, natural resource management, real estate and related fields. As an alternate, you attend regular meetings and vote when a member cannot attend a meeting or needs to recuse him or herself due to conflicts so we can still meet quorum. You participate in work sessions for Comp Plan and Land Use Regulation updates. When a regular spot opens on the commission, you are first in line to consider accepting the position. You can learn more and fill out an application by visiting https://www.eaglecounty.us/Planning/ and clicking “planning commission” on the left. Or you can email me at morgan.beryl@eaglecounty.us. The application period closes Feb. 29. We hope to hear from you.

Morgan Beryl

Eagle County community development director