Letter: Eagle County should hold public process on playground upgrade

Eagle County is moving forward on a plan to scrap the Freedom Park playground and replace the entire area with new equipment and surfacing. The current playground is in a bit of disrepair, and no one would argue that it is probably nearing the end of its life. The community has only seen a quick glimpse of what is planned in a recent Vail Daily article.

The proposed playground design is sparse, lacks shade, and is missing key centerpieces that would increase usage and adventure for kids. This is the hallmark playground of our community, used by county residents and visitors alike, especially during ever-popular sports tournaments on nearby ball fields for soccer, lacrosse and baseball that attract people from around the state. This plan does not reflect who we are.

Just look at our peer communities in comparison for a demonstration of how far off it is from what could be provided. We are told the equipment has already been ordered. We ask the county to stop and hold a community process to get more input and provide options. This is a 20+ year investment in one of the most populated areas of the county. There is no reason to skimp on public input or the budget.

Jen Ehrlich

Edwards