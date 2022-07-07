Letter: Eagle County voters got it right

I want to take a minute to thank all of those who voted in the Republican primary. Many people lose sight of the goal of these serious decisions that need to be made before the general election in November.

For some people, it’s a personality contest. Others are swayed by promises that are unrealistic. And still, others believe whatever they hear without checking the facts so their decisions are based on maybe not lies (or maybe they are) but at least on inconsistencies that have little resemblance to the truth.

But for people who understand the process, and more importantly understand the objective, their decisions have one and only one goal and that is to usher someone through the laborious process who can actually win the general election in November.

And I don’t use the term laborious lightly. The process starts at the caucus, moves through the county assembly, and culminates at the series of district and state elections at the state convention. Only then are candidates in a position to start vying for a win on the primary ballot. That process takes four months of intense work and dedication.

From my perspective, Eagle County voters’ results said that they were not interested in the fringe mentality. They were not interested in aligning with those in the middle of legal battles. They rejected a candidate who supported Bernie Sanders. They saw through theatrics. And they were, and still are, tired of being represented by “showboats” who have done nothing more than foster their own celebrity — for whatever that’s worth — and have little else to show as accomplishments.

Every single primary race in Eagle County was won by clear-thinking dedicated candidates whose only intent was to represent Eagle County’s values and needs with respect, dedication, and dignity. Unfortunately, two of those candidates lost their primary because of turnout in other counties in their districts, but they won Eagle County. And voters here should take great pride in knowing that at least they had the common sense to understand what we should be looking for in our representatives and they voted accordingly.

It does my heart good to witness those results and it gives me hope that as sanity did prevail here, sanity still has a place in our society. And for that, I say “hallelujah” and a huge thank you and congratulations to those who voted in the Eagle County Republican primary and who had the good judgment to do so with such clarity.

Kaye Ferry

Vail