Letter: Eagle County works hard for budget transparency and clarity

I’m writing to clear up some misconceptions about the Eagle County budget that emerged in last week’s candidate forum, kindly hosted by the Vail Daily.

At Eagle County, we’re very proud of our budget availability, transparency, and clarity. Not only has our finance team received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the past 23 years, last year we won the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association. “Open Book” posts every purchase and contract expenditure online and every detail of the budget is easy to find on our website, Eaglecounty.us .

Interested residents can view the entire budget with supplemental materials, review just the budget document itself, or get a quick overview with a two-page executive summary. There was a question about funding for capital Improvements — that’s available to the public online as well. The public needs to know where their money is spent, how priorities are funded, and what the trends are for revenues and expenditures. It’s all there in our budget.

Anyone interested can also stop by for a discussion with any of the county commissioners, the county manager or the finance director. We’re all accountable to the public. This election, I urge you to vote for accountability, transparency, and in-depth knowledge of the county budget. A vote for Jeanne McQueeney is a vote for your community.

Kathy Chandler-Henry, Eagle County Commissioner

