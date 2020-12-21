Letter: Eagle Town Park scare

Hi everyone! I’m James. I’m 7. I like to go ice skating every year at the Town Park in Eagle but a scary looking wood stove scares me. Could you please move it to another town forever if you are the person who put it there?

And it probably scares other kids, too. If you are the one who put it there, please don’t put it back next year, and please don’t put it back the year after that. I would like it gone forever. Maybe someone else could use the wood stove. Thank you very much for reading my letter.

James L.

Eagle