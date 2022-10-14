Letter: Eagle Valley Transit will benefit us all

I’ve lived in this valley for 16 years, and I can say confidently that the proposal for the Eagle Valley Transit effort is one of the very best that I have seen presented to our community.

Some voters may say, “I don’t take public transportation; therefore this has nothing to do with me.” I can assure you that this proposal, in one way or another, will benefit us all. If you’re a business owner, it will improve the lives of staff because their traveling times will be reduced, and you can finally consider reducing your carbon footprint by driving less. This bill embraces the transit problem (not only the public buses), there is a benefit even for the air transportation that is much needed for the survival and sustainability of our economy, and for your own benefit if you fly into Eagle (or wish to).

The aspects of the proposal that entice me the most are that this is a proven model (just look at our neighboring valleys like Gunnison County or the Roaring Fork Valley and its community success). I also like that it expands on what we already have with the Eco Bus System (and is working), and finally, it has brought the community together with a long-term vision and solution to a problem that with time will only become worse if not addressed properly.

A world-class destination needs a world-class transit solution. It is in our hands to make this happen! Kudos to all of those who were involved in the preparation of this proposal. I cheerfully invite you to vote “yes” to the regional transportation authority proposal.

Magda King

Eagle