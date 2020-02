It’s election time in EagleVail and property owners association candidates Jessica Woods, Madeleine Berenson and Lindsey Breed will bring new and fresh ideas to our community.

Thanks to Jake Jacobson for volunteering his time. Let’s bring some new perspective to the table.

Please join me in voting for Madeleine, Jessica and Lindsey. Thanks.

Mike Kieler, ex-POA board member

EagleVail