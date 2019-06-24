Letter: Support for East Vail housing project

Triumph Development has filed an application with the town of Vail’s Planning and Environmental Committee for approval to build 61 workforce and 12 market-rate homes on the East Vail parcel that was rezoned last year to the town’s housing district. This new neighborhood is proposed to be a mix of rental apartments and for-sale townhomes to serve a variety of residents, including our front-line workforce and families seeking townhomes similar to the recently completed Chamonix community.

Triumph submitted a development application of May 28, 2019, that conforms to the town’s housing district uses by right. The application seeks neither variances nor financial subsidies from the town. Triumph and a wildlife biologist have developed a comprehensive wildlife mitigation plan with extensive measures designed to protect and bolster the site’s bighorn sheep population. The site plan has been designed through measures to create more open area that will actually enhance more than 15 acres of private property, formerly zoned to allow the construction of duplex home sites. Rules and regulations have been developed for residents to minimize off-site wildlife impacts in partnership with the town of Vail.

The Eagle County Housing Task Force has heard several presentations by Triumph Development and supports this critical project without any reservations. This project will have a substantial contribution to the town of Vail’s 2027 plan that established the goal of creating 1,000 new homes for locals between 2017-2027.

The Eagle County Housing Task Force Members:

Bobby Lipnick and Michael Hazard (co-chairs)

Mick Daly

Michael Glass

Elyse Howard

Scot Hunn

Morgan Landers

Greg Moffet

Molly Morales

Chris Romer

George Ruther

Kim Williams