Letter: Editorial showed great courage

Dear Members of the Vail Daily Editorial Board: Thank you. Your editorial published today has ripped the shroud off the body of what has been a community disgrace for four decades.

The paper has shown great courage and gumption in explicitly calling for an end to the long term injustice that many local, and valuable, residents have suffered for years. And thank you to all the local citizens and organizations who have spent time and effort shoveling against what has been a tide of indifference in the valley.

I hope this will finally motivate Ascentia to act responsibly in protecting and serving the best interests of their tenants. Kudos to the Daily.

Bruce Gillie

Vail