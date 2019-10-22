Letter: Elect Pete Seibert to Vail Town Council

It has been my privilege to know and interact with Pete Seibert from several different viewpoints: as a customer of Leadfoot Linda’s, as a friend evolving from that interchange, as a realtor involved with the downtown area of Minturn, and as a concerned citizen of Eagle County in matters involving Minturn where I am currently on Town Council.

In all my exchanges, Pete is genuine, thoughtful, willing to look at different viewpoints and always follows through. Let me stop right here and say we haven’t always agreed on everything; I respect him a great deal. There are a lot of good, high-caliber, qualified candidates running.

I would put Pete first among equals. He would be a great choice and a great addition to the Vail Town Council.

George Brodin

Minturn