Letter: Electoral College isn’t antiquated

Evan Ochsner’s article on the so-called “National Popular Vote” question was fair and balanced. That being said, I cannot fathom why any Coloradan voter would want to surrender his vote to the outcome of votes in California, New York, New Jersey, and other traditional Democratic states. That is exactly what the National Popular Vote measure aims to do — to ensure a virtually permanent Democratic presidency.

Ochsner quotes Jared Polis as claiming “the Electoral College system is kind of an antiquated, undemocratic concept” which Mr. Polis wants to “get rid of.”

A reminder to Jared Polis: the founders created a republic, not a democracy. The Electoral College is a key structural feature of our form of government. There is nothing antiquated about it.

Gerald Katz

Edwards