Letter: Embrace pickleball at Ford Park courts

As a full-time resident of this incredible community, I love all that Vail has to offer: the cultural and educational experiences and recreational possibilities. That being said, I am perplexed as to why the tennis courts at Ford Park continue to be underutilized.

As I watch pickleball swell with both residents and tourists alike, it’s amazing to me that the courts at Ford Park aren’t at the very least multi-use, bringing in more revenue along with the inevitability of the future growth of pickleball as tennis continues to decline. Tennis courts everywhere are being resurfaced and re-purposed into pickleball courts due to the ever-increasing demand of the sport.

My hope is for the town of Vail and the recreation district to move foreword to meet the demand of pickleball in a timely manner, recognizing the better revenue producing possibilities while not completely eliminating tennis for those who still favor the sport.

Kathy Palakow Kimmel

Vail