Letter: End the duopoly, vote ‘yes’ on Prop 131

When two firms dominate the supply of a valuable commodity in a capitalist system — a duopoly — the consumer loses.

The same is true in a political system. Two firms dominate — Republicans and Democrats.

How is that working?

It’s time to change the system. Rank-choice voting isn’t a cure-all. But it helps crack the duopoly of our existing political system and will give more power to the moderates who think that both ends of our political spectrum have lost their respective ways.

Vote “yes” on Proposition 131.

James Harrison

Eagle