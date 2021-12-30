Letter: Enforce the mask mandate, Vail Resorts

We were very disappointed that Vail Mountain did not enforce the gondola mask mandate that went into effect Wednesday. My family and I rode the Eagle Bahn gondola Thursday and were very surprised that absolutely no one was enforcing the mask mandate.

When our group of four was told to get on a gondola with four others, none of whom were wearing masks, we declined and said we would take the next gondola. We were very upset when the liftie , who was also not wearing a mask, told us we should not be skiing if we were afraid of COVID. Then he proceeded to put two unmasked skiers on our gondola. This was so unprofessional, and not what we would expect to see at Vail Resorts.

Why is Vail Resorts not enforcing the mask mandate that they made such a big deal about announcing on Wednesday?

Kelly McCarthy

Edwards