Letter: Enhancing transit for workers and visitors

I urge our community to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit in November. As someone who was born and raised in the Roaring Fork Valley, I have seen firsthand the benefits RFTA brings to that area, including convenient and timely transportation to and from work. As a student, I used the bus system frequently to get to work, to the library, to friends and to events. A number of my friends still use the valley-wide bus system despite having cars because they don’t have to spend time searching for parking and the express bus gets them home in the time it would take for them to drive.

One of my biggest disappointments when moving to the Vail Valley was how disconnected the transportation system here is. Getting around the Eagle River Valley can be very challenging and take way more time than it should — and way more time than it does in our neighboring communities that long ago identified transit as a key to a strong community.

A regional transportation authority would no doubt enhance the valley for locals and visitors alike. As more people move to the area, our transportation systems continue to be strained. Now it is time to improve the regional transportation system here in the Eagle River Valley — for our current and future community. I encourage you to vote yes for Eagle Valley Transit.

Lauren Mendez

Glenwood Springs