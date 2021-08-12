Letter: Enjoyed Mazzuca column

I just wanted to say I really enjoyed Butch Mazzuca’s recent column, “A casual observation.“ It really made me think of our public schools’ role in pushing one-sided narratives or activism on children. The “climate change” discussion has definitely been politicized, and any unproven science should be discussed with debate and a healthy amount of skepticism if discussed in the public school system.

They should be teaching individual responsibility on the products we buy and consume. Our national population’s poor purchasing decisions and wastefulness only empowers corporations to manufacture irresponsibly, polluting the environment, then requiring government intervention. That teaching doesn’t involve signing them up for a certain political party, unlimited government spending and control in the name of “climate change,“ the next national emergency.

Matt Madden

Eagle