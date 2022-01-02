Letter: Enough is enough

2021 was another year of crisis after crisis for our beloved Eagle County.

The hot, dry summer meant more wildfires close to home, this time incinerating more than 6,000 acres right up to the shores of Sylvan Lake. When the rains did come, we were faced with unprecedented mudslides that shut down the Glenwood Canyon for weeks and caused severe damage homes in Avon.

Soaring housing prices and unchecked short-term rentals have made it almost impossible for regular folks to afford a place to live, threatening the very heartbeat of our community.

Surging COVID-19 cases have put us in the top five of infection rates in the entire U.S. Add that to staffing shortages already present from the high cost of living, as well as pitifully low wages offered by Vail Resorts, and we live in a new normal of 90-minute lift lines to ride a handful of ski runs that are more crowded than Interstate 70 eastbound on a Sunday evening.

But worst of all, The George removed Big Buck Hunter, foosball and their two pool tables and replaced them with lounge chairs.

I think I can speak for everyone when I say enough is enough! Bring back Big Buck Hunter! (And foosball and pool!)

Arthur Wessel

Eagle