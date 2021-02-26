Letter: Enough with Boebert bashing indeed

Way to go Pamela Chapman! Your column on Boebert bashing was uplifting and positively correct. It’s evident that her left-wing counterparts are afraid and jealous of her pure American values and beliefs, as well as her personal approach in getting her message(s) out! With no thanks to mainstream media of course.

Enough damage has already been done to America in the first three weeks of Biden’s administration and his selfish cronies with a few strokes of the pen. His biggest gaffe so far is his “America first” mumbling … he obviously meant “America last.”

Looking forward to reading your next article …

Mark O’Sullivan

Wolcott