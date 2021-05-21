Letter: Ensure continued progress at Holy Cross

Over 15 years ago, as a coalition began working with Holy Cross Energy to increase clean power supply, there was a 30-year employee who understood what we were doing. He wasn’t a radical, but he supported the work behind the scenes and also focused on equity and fiscal responsibility. And when he retired, he joined the board and helped steer the utility to a nation-leading clean energy future.

That guy is Bob Gardner, and I’m supporting him in his run for the board finish this important work. Allied in that effort in the Northern District are Kristen Bertuglia (another incumbent responsible for Holy Cross’s clean energy revolution and a sustainability leader in the Vail valley) and Kristen Hartel, who has both green building and renewable energy experience. The Kristens are best suited to expand our clean energy future with stable prices and reliable service, and enjoy the support of a broad coalition. Voting this slate in your mail-in ballots will prevent a split election and ensure continued progress at Holy Cross.

Auden Schendler

Basalt