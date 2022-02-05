Letter: Equity vs equality

I was disappointed but not surprised to read Chris Romer’s column extolling the virtues of equity as being better than the concept of equality. The idea of equity has become a prominent feature of the progressive left and it is making its way into the fabric of our society. My opinion is the polar opposite of Romer’s, and I believe the concept of equity fundamentally alters our understanding of the bedrock American principle of “all men are created equal.” Incredibly, Romer is dismissive of equality even though he writes “equality seeks to ensure everyone has access to the same treatment, opportunities and advancement.” Isn’t that the goal?

Romer can word salad his definition of equity all he wants, but let’s cut to the chase: the concept of equity is literally discrimination whereby one group is favored and treated differently than another group. In a different era the word equity could be replaced with the words like quota, preferences or affirmative action. Indeed, the notion of equity is simply affirmative action on steroids. Do we really want our community to abandon the core American principle that individuals should be treated equally and judged as individuals, not as members of groups? And who determines which group is advantaged and who is disadvantaged? This is a dystopian nightmare.

Lastly, Romer proclaims: “I’m not interested in the politics of this topic.” He is sadly mistaken if he believes our citizenry is going to sit idly by and let our leaders fundamentally alter the cherished American ideal of “equality under the law.” I fervently believe in equal opportunity, hard work, meritocracy, achievement and success. And equality is the path for all Americans to this ideal.

Kevin Tice

Vail