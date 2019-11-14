Letter: Eugenia Zukerman’s memoir worth reading

In what may be Eugenia’s most courageous and inspirational performance yet, she writes about her experience with cognitive decline in a recently published memoir, “Like Falling Through a Cloud.” I so appreciated her virtuosity during her tenure as the artistic director at Bravo! Vail Music Festival, as did her many other Vail fans and friends.

And now, I celebrate and honor her courage in helping to normalize an important issue which many individuals face. Bravo, Eugenia! For more on her story, and the book, check out her interview with NPR’s Scott Simon on “Weekend Edition.”

Karin Weber

San Jose, California