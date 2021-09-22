Letter: Every voice counts

Last month, for the first time in recorded history, rain fell on the highest point of the Greenland ice sheet . If this does not bother you, if this does not scare you into wanting our government to seriously address climate change, then in my opinion you are indifferent beyond belief. And, you might think about what is already happening to food production while we are heating up the planet.

I am sick of people telling me there is nothing they can do about it, anyway. Do you think Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper would be doing as much in that direction if they hadn’t been pushed? I believe Sen. Bennet is ahead of Sen. Hickenlooper in supporting climate legislation, but you might ask both of them if they no longer have support from, and investment in, the fossil fuel companies.

You can go online to any government official, including President Biden, and simply say, “Do more to curtail climate change.” The more they hear, the more they do. Getting re-elected is the name of the game. Believe me, the oil and gas companies and their supporters are lobbying like mad on the national and local levels.

Every voice counts. Please help.

Katherine Delanoy

