Letter: Failing the code; when the Your Responsibility Code for skiers goes MIA

Editor's note: This is part of a series regarding safety as a subset of something larger that could be called Wecare, by Paul Rondeau.

This is Part 2 of a two-part series focusing on Your Responsibility Code. It's the national standard set of rules of the mountain for skiers and riders. Your Responsibility Code has been around forever — and it's still pretty good. The problem is recalling the details, which was the subject of Part 1, with the memory jogger calling out eight points: It's the "CODE to KNOW."

Today, it's all about three reasons for failing the code. Acronyms help recall things, and what better way to be very upfront about being "bad." Nobody wants to be MIA with the Code:

M: Momentarily forgetting the Code

I: Ignorance of the Code

A: Arrogance; knowing but ignoring the code

Recommended Stories For You

The expression "nobody want to be a MIA" could be picked up by our youth as a way of keeping their peers in line — or keeping their parents in line. My acronym is not copy protected; any ski area is free to use or modify it — hint, hint.

Paul Rondeau

Vail