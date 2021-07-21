Letter: Fear socialism? It’s all around us

This letter started with a conversation I had with a friend. This friend told me he voted for Donald Trump because he had been informed that Joe Biden was a socialist — something that is far from the truth. This lie, along with many others, was promoted throughout the campaign, from not only candidates but right-wing news outlets as well.

Socialism is an economic and political system which is a means of production and distribution — decisions are made by the state or government and individuals rely on the state for everything from food to health care. Government determines output and pricing of goods and services. This is a simple explanation of socialism, but you get the point. Communism and socialism are schools of economic thought, and both ara different from capitalism and free market forms of economies. Socialism exists in other types of governments, not only communism.

There is both capitalism and socialism in many governments, including the United States along with many European governments, that have a mixed economy. There is a problem with this. It is a never-ending balancing act between obedience to the state and unpredictable consequences of individual behavior. Or, following the rules vs. taking advantage of the rules for one’s own benefit. Kind of what we have today.

It is true that within our democratic form of government there exists programs that are socialistic in design. Social Security, Medicare, unemployment insurance, disability insurance, children’s health insurance, housing assistance along with many other programs. Many of these programs are meant for the benefit of those among us that may need help in life and/or people like you and me, such as Social Security and Medicare — great benefits for the aging population. These things, I see as a good return on our tax dollars.

Socialists say, capitalism and free market economics are unfair and possibly unsustainable, whereas, capitalists aren’t willing to provide enough assistance to the lower classes because many owners suppress wages and keep profits for themselves. Capitalists say, socialism cannot allocate scarce resources efficiently with real-market pricing.

There is corruption in both forms of economies, which hinders the true implementation of either of these schools of thoughts, no matter if it is capitalism, socialism, or communism.

So, I would assume, my friend does not really understand just how the socialism that he is so afraid of is all around us and is something that benefits all of us. It should be noted that there are socialistic benefits provided to large, capitalistic companies in the form of tax breaks, research and development, and subsidies.

It still amazes me that people will hear something and believe it to be so, not doing any questioning or research on their own. This is something that is understood by psychologists and is known as the “illusion of truth.” A lot of people have a tendency to think that the news they have heard is true when in fact there exists many other “truths.” Thus, they limit the source of their truth to only one source or viewpoint. And, as we know, the lie that has been repeated often enough and loud enough, can become your truth.

Politicians take advantage of this glitch in human psychology to push their agendas. My hope is that people will become informed about the whole picture of a truth before they do something as important as vote.

Bill Gray

Eagle