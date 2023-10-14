Letter: Fewer lights, more stars, please

There seem to be more and more bright, LED lights in Eagle, often on all night.

I wonder what their purpose is. Keeping the deer out of yards? Doubt it. Discouraging the many burglars in Eagle? Or just for pretty? Not in my book.

I wonder about the birds sleeping in the trees. Bright artificial light at night can impact the timing of migration and other seasonal behaviors of birds because it can disrupt their circadian rhythms, which respond primarily to light and dark (and affect most living things, including animals, plants, and microbes).

A case in point is the thousand-plus migrating birds killed in one night in New York City recently because a building did not turn out its lights.

I believe Eagle has an ordinance against excessive light, but I wonder if anyone is willing to enforce it.

Support Local Journalism Donate



At the very least, bare bulbs should be shaded so the light goes only to the ground beneath them.

Perhaps, then, we will see more stars!

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle