Letter: Fight for the planet on Earth Day

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is April 22, and we are almost back where it all began — fighting for laws that protect our air and water, wildlife and the environment in general. Under cover of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPA is no longer enforcing some of our nation’s critical environmental laws. Former coal lobbyist and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is using the pandemic as an excuse to allow industries to dump more poisons into our air and waters.

After working on environmental issues for almost 50 years, with millions of others, including many of you, I am heartbroken with what is happening. I’m sure Dow chemical is cheering and the fossil fuel industries are absolutely gleeful. And mega-agriculture? What’s a few more tons of excrement in our streams. And while we’re at it, let’s go back to delisting endangered species.

If you have the time and energy, please contact Admin. Wheeler in the next few days. Let him know that relaxing environmental laws is not what American citizens want. He should never be allowed to say we support his actions. Call (202) 564-4700 (If the voicemail box is full, you can email him: wheeler.andrew@epa.gov.)

Kay Delanoy

