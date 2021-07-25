Letter: Finish line in site for Eagle Valley Trail

We’ve been coming to the Vail Valley since the year before Beaver Creek opened for skiers in the early 80s. Then some years later we discovered the area as a spectacular venue for golf, though playing the 15 or so courses in the area has done little to improve my handicap.

A year after we bought our modest second home in Singletree, my newest best friend Jerry W. invited me to take a bike ride. The last time I rode a bike, I told him, was as a 12-year-old entrepreneur, with a newspaper route back in New Jersey. Oh well, I got on his used hybrid and followed him through the East Vail bike path along the river and Vail golf course.

I suddenly had an epiphany, the second one in my life (the first was when I met my future bride). I was so taken with the beauty of this spectacular vista, I decided, at the tender age of 69, I would spend the rest of my days riding, wherever life took me.

And I did. With Vail Club 50, I discovered routes between Breckinridge to Aspen and all routes in-between. I often wondered if, some day, they would be connected, and lo and behold, “Finish line is in sight for Eagle Valley Trail” appears in the July 21 Vail Daily. Wow!

We should all thank the Eagle County Board of Commissioners for finding the $20-22 million to complete this extraordinary project. Upon completion, this 80-mile riding/hiking path will be another amazing attribute to all the other wonderful amenities the Vail Valley has to offer. Mazel tov and congratulations.

Dr. Eugene Sacks

Edwards