Letter: Firmly united for our valley congregations

Springtime greetings from your local pastors, ministers, priests and Christian congregations comprising the Vail Pastors’ Network! On behalf of our 23 local churches serving thousands of worshippers both locally and elsewhere, we greet you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. We have been working hard to serve our congregations, our community and all of you in this very challenging time! We have provided countless hours of personal support by phone, quality livestreamed and video worship, Zoom gatherings, food deliveries to local households quarantined by the virus, and until recently daily food delivery to our six local ambulance district offices.

We are grateful for the leadership of our elected government officials, first responders and medical personnel, and our own church leaders who stand so faithfully during this difficult time. We will adhere to all public orders even as we engage our civic, county and medical leadership in constructive conversations about how best to reopen our houses of worship when it is safe to do so. We are here and have been on the frontlines throughout these past weeks, providing critically important spiritual, emotional, and encouraging counsel and support to our own congregants and to any seeking our assistance.

While we celebrate the evolving organizations enhancing our community’s behavioral health, we continue to be our valley’s “other” first responders in so many different ways when any need arises. We are deeply concerned about the health of our community as we emerge from weeks of social isolation, and we are here to help at any time! While we are not formally listed as “essential” in recent governmental documents, we understand our critically significant partnering role in supporting our community as we navigate this new reality together. We do this because we all trust in a loving God. We all follow his son, Jesus the good shepherd, who protects his own when they are threatened. We all experience God’s daily presence and provision through the Holy Spirit. We do this because Jesus calls us to rejoice and weep together, placing your needs above our own.

Please visit us on our websites and video offerings. Please call upon us if we can help you. Please be safe and be well. Although still isolated, your local Christian leaders stand firmly united in the love of Christ now more than ever! We cannot wait to be together once again!

Rev. Brooks Keith

Vail