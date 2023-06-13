Letter: Fish are wildlife, too

Kevin Proescholdt of Wilderness Watch wrongly alleges “factual errors” in my May 1 op-ed defending the National Park Service’s effort to save endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs.

One might suppose that an outfit named Wilderness Watch would understand that the Wilderness Act provides for pesticides to preserve wilderness assets like native fish and wildlife: “Nothing in this Act shall be construed as affecting the jurisdiction or responsibilities of the several States with respect to wildlife and fish in the national forests.” Federal permits for pesticide use are routinely issued.

Proescholdt proclaims that Wilderness Watch doesn’t oppose the use of gillnets to remove alien trout, but the public comments from his organization in the Park Service’s environmental review prove otherwise.

Rotenone saved the Paiute cutthroat trout from being hybridized off the planet by alien rainbow trout. But litigation from Wilderness Watch delayed the project for years, nearly dooming the rarest salmonid in America.

Proescholdt’s claim that rotenone “kills all organisms that use gills — fish, amphibians, and even macroinvertebrates” and that “these same waterways are then stocked with alien fish predator” is patently false. Amphibian adults are unaffected by rotenone, and rotenone is applied after larvae have metamorphosed. The vast majority of macroinvertebrates survive by a process called “catastrophic drift.” They sense rotenone, dislodge, and go downstream. The few that succumb are rapidly replaced. Finally, the fish stocked are imperiled natives, not “alien fish predators.”

Most distressing is Wilderness Watch’s notion that projects to save icons of wilderness like the federally threatened Paiute cutthroat trout are motivated, in Proescholdt’s words, by “a zeal to promote fishing.” Wilderness Watch can’t conceive that native-fish recovery could be about anything other than sport. I wish Proescholdt and Wilderness Watch would realize that fish are wildlife, too.

Edward (Ted) Williams

Grafton, Massachusetts