Letter: Fish kill still under investigation

On Sept. 20, at least 120 fish, as well as macroinvertebrates and algae, were found dead in Mill and Gore creeks. It has since been determined through investigation that copper levels in the creeks were elevated at the time and that water from a Vail Resorts snowmaking pond and an Eagle River Water & Sanitation District drinking water tank was accidently allowed to drain into Mill Creek. State agencies are continuing to investigate the spill. These investigations include determination of the responsible party. As our community waits for more information, Eagle River Watershed Council and our partners are staying engaged.

Following the release of the reports, reparations for the damaged fishery will be sought. New processes to avoid such a scenario from happening again have already been put in place. If the reports shed light on the need for additional changes to processes, the Watershed Council will seek confirmation that those changes are institutionalized.

We encourage everyone in our community to stay engaged and informed on this and all other issues that affect our watershed.

Holly Loff

Executive Director, Eagle River Watershed Council