Letter: Forgive whose debts?

In her recent column on student loan debt relief, Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite once again lets her emotions trample simple logic. If I choose to forgive the debt owed me, God love me. The good doctor argues for forgiving debt she has no right to forgive. She argues for forgiving debt taken out by supposedly intelligent people who sought to better their lives. She argues for asking the rest of us to cover the shortfall. God help her.

I am completely confounded as to why I should vote to forgive anyone else’s debt whether for gambling, a used Ford, or a college education. Can someone please clear up my confusion?

Mike Kieler

EagleVail