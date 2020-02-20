Letter: From bad to great

Imagine: I totaled my car on Sunday coming home from church and everyone was so nice that I almost enjoyed it! First, a policewoman came by to make sure I wasn’t hurt. The woman I ran into loaned me her phone so I could call my husband. Then a great big yellow tow truck driver scooped up the car, put me in his front seat and took me to the Shell station where his wife gave me a freshly brewed cup of coffee. The policeman who wrote up the accident gave me a ride home. And, after he left me off, he shoveled our walk! He even called the next day to see if I was OK. Thanks to one and all! You’re what makes living here special.

Carolyn Smith

East Vail