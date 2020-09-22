Letter: From Gore Range to Fore Range

Why not? Change just one letter … you may think this is absurd, but why? “Fore” in golf terms, means to “look out!”

As you drive west on Interstate 70, as most vacationers do, you are entering into the best golf (and skiing) in the world. Eagle County is a golf mecca, think of it. “Look out….”

Fore times fore equals sixteen of the best golf courses in the West!!

Fore Range !! Why not?

Ben “Here” Krueger

Avon