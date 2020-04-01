Letter: Gaboury, Palmer and Kerst for Eagle Town Board

Eagle —ballots have arrived! It’s time to elect three Trustees to the Eagle Town Board and pass the baton. Thank you to retiring Mayor Anne McKibbin and Trustees Kevin Brubeck and Paul Witt for your service.

Here’s what we should be looking for in our candidates: good judgment as reflected in prior involvement with government as well as private business. When experience comes from both government and the private sector, we get a well-rounded board that can strategize and lead effectively. Having government experience helps a Trustee because the government process is unique and multi-layered with stakeholders from many backgrounds.

The candidates below have participated on boards and have shown the ability to lead.

David Gaboury: David is a licensed professional engineer who ran an engineering firm with more than 4000 employees. This sort of analytical and management experience is invaluable. His service on the Home Rule Charter Committee has given him a solid understanding of how the town functions.

Adam Palmer: Adam works for Eagle County, is on the board of Holy Cross Energy and is the past president of the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition. He has experience in governmental processes, and both working with and on various boards. His commitment to outdoor recreation fits well with Eagle’s priorities.

W. Mikel (Pappy) Kerst: Pappy has ably served on the Eagle Town Board for the last four years, and has served on past boards as well. Pappy brings institutional memory to the table, which is invaluable with the three open seats this year. Pappy also serves on the board of the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, and has served on several boards throughout the valley. Although Pappy is a man of few words, when he speaks, it is with knowledge and conviction.

If I could vote for a fourth it would be Kyle Hoiland — A current Planning and Zoning board member.

I strongly encourage a vote for Gaboury, Palmer and Kerst. Ballots can mailed (postage required) or dropped at the town’s utility payment box located in the rear parking lot of Town Hall.

Mel Richmond

Eagle