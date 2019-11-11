Letter: Gardner should support the CORE Act

Rep. Joe Neguse deserves a huge round of applause for his success in getting the CORE Act passed in the House of Representatives.

This enormously popular bill, thoroughly analyzed and discussed by experts and the public for over a decade, deserves a hearing in the Senate. Sen. Michael Bennet has already lent his support to the bill but we have yet to hear anything from Sen. Cory Gardner.

Gardner’s record on public lands is pathetic. While assuring his constituents he fully supports restoration of funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, he has consistently voted to divert those funds.

If Gardner fails to support the CORE Act, he will be the first Colorado senator in over 40 years who has never supported a wilderness bill. Gardner’s is not a legacy any of us can be proud of.

Jonathan Staufer

Vail