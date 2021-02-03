Letter: Get real, Cal Thomas

In regard to the recent Cal Thomas column titled “A liberal wolf in sheep’s clothing:” Criticize, criticize, criticize! Keep religion out of politics and concentrate on the actions of what our leaders try to do to make our country once again a land of opportunity, tolerance, and concerns for our fellow citizens. Thank goodness that Biden doesn’t want to “impose” his faith on others. Let each citizen make this a private decision and stop the proselytizing!

Stop blaming a massive debt idea on the present administration when the previous administration upped the national debt to its latest high level.

And then the old refrain about unborn life, when rape and incest need to be addressed, and not by the men who don’t have a pregnancy and more than often fly away from the responsibilities of rearing a child!

Get real, Cal Thomas!

Kay Rosser

Beaver Creek