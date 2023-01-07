Letter: Get some photography back in the Vail Daily

Chris Dillmann is what brings most people to the Vail Daily. Why aren’t there at least three paid photographers on staff? People these days gravitate to pictures way more than text, initially, fortunate or not.

Get some photography back in the Daily! Those old photos that are published from years ago don’t happen by themselves.

And pay them fairly for running around and getting their edits in before the public even smiles or smells about why they live here. Photographers deserve a real salary. Perhaps put that in your Making it Work series?

Happy New Year to more great photography in the Daily.

Christian Caslin

Minturn