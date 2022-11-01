Letter: Get the conversation started on mental health

On Oct. 27, I joined over 150 community members at the Riverwalk Theater to be a part of Eagle County’s inaugural This is My Brave production put on by SpeakUp ReachOut. A nationwide program, this 85th production of This is My Brave brought eight storytellers to the stage to share their stories of mental health challenges, experiences with suicide, and their bravery to open the discussion with our community through spoken word, poetry, cinematography, and music.

One in five of us personally struggle with mental health. At the end of the show Kyle, our MC for the night, asked for those in the audience to stand if they or someone they knew had been affected by mental health challenges. Everyone in the theater stood up. It was a powerful moment.

It starts with talking. Paying attention to the people in our lives and taking care of ourselves. Get the conversation started. It doesn’t necessarily take any skill or training, it just takes presence … sitting with someone and listening.

The goal of SpeakUp ReachOut is to reduce the number of suicides in Eagle County and educate the community about suicide prevention. This production was one way to publicly show support and increase awareness of mental health struggles. It isn’t easy at times to be human. We all are “going through it.” Creating safe spaces with a little kindness and empathy can make such a difference in our community and enrich our lives too. “We rise by lifting others” (Robert Ingersoll) came to mind while listening to these stories, and I think I would include “…and telling our stories.”

If you’re struggling or having thoughts of suicide, call Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” To 38255.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Sarah McCracken

Gypsum