Letter: Give federal funds back

The Eagle County commissioners asked for public input about what to do with federal COVID-19 relief funds. One could only choose from their selections. I reluctantly chose a couple.

But what I really wanted them to do with that money is give it back, to be applied to the federal debt. Eagle County is not going broke, but the federal government is.

The inflation that afflicts all of us is the product of excess federal spending — deficit spending. We can do our part, and hope other local governments do the same.

Terry Quinn

Eagle